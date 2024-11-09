Taylor Swift makes history with Grammy 2025 nomination

Taylor Swift dubbed as the first woman artist to be nominated for this many Grammy awards

The pop superstar Taylor Swift who is currently wrapping up the last leg of her record breaking Eras Tour has achieved another milestone.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has now become the first woman in history to be nominated for the album of the year Grammy award seven times.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has taken the biggest Grammy prize home four times, setting a record at the 2024 Award ceremony when she received the title for her album Midnights.

Now the 34-year-old songstress has been nominated for the category once again for her album The Tortured Poets Department for the award show in February 2025.

Other than the album of the year, Swift gathered five nominations under her belt on Friday, November 8th.

The Love Story singer was nominated for record of the year, song of the year, and best music video, for her hit track Fortnight, and best pop vocal album for The Tortured Poets Department.

She also got a nomination for her collaborative song with Gracie Abrams titled Us.

Swift was joined by Beyoncé in making history this Friday in Grammy’s list.

Receiving a total of 11 nominations, Queen Bey became the most-nominated artist in the award show’s history, bringing the number of her total nominations to 99, throughout her career.

Beyoncé and Swift will be up against André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan for the big award this year.