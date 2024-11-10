James Van Der Beek speaks about vasectomy decision after sixth born

James Van Der Beek had decided his family was complete ahead of his cancer diagnosis.

James Van Der Beek recently opened up about a life-altering decision he made before his cancer diagnosis — undergoing a vasectomy after the birth of his sixth child with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek.

The couple, who share a deep love for their children, revealed that while they adored their growing family, most of their kids were "unplanned."

"One out of six. One was 100% on purpose," the Varsity Blues actor joked, adding that if there was one thing they were bad at, it was avoiding pregnancy.

Realizing that they needed a more permanent solution, James decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I figured the only way we’re going to stop this is if we have some medical intervention,” he shared.

However, before going under the knife, James and Kimberly sat down with their children to explain the surgery.

The actor warned them to be extra cautious around him post-procedure.

“Listen, guys, you know Daddy had some surgery on his private parts, so just be really careful when you run up to me and not to bump into anything,” he said.

In a twist of fate, just a short time after his vasectomy, the 47-year-old actor received a colorectal cancer diagnosis, which shifted his life in unexpected ways.

Van Der Beek has largely kept the details of his health battle private, focusing on his family and adjusting to the new reality.

His story is one of resilience, love, and navigating life’s challenges, both big and small.