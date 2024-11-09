David Beckham offers priceless tips to this year's Sexiest Man Alive

David Beckham talks Sexiest Man Alive 2024.

David Beckham, who earned the coveted title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015, is offering some valuable advice to this year’s upcoming winner.

During a recent appearance at Stella Artois' Let's Do Dinner event in New York City, the soccer star shared his thoughts on handling the fame that comes with the title.

"Don't get carried away!" Beckham laughed, urging humility.

"Keep your feet on the ground because you only get it once," he added, jokingly questioning, "I think you only get it once.

Can you get it more than once?" As the world eagerly anticipates this year's reveal, Beckham’s playful yet grounded perspective serves as a reminder that the honor, while exciting, should be kept in perspective.

Though it's rare, it is possible to be named Sexiest Man Alive more than once—just ask Brad Pitt, George Clooney, or even Richard Gere, who first shared the title as part of a "Sexiest Couple" honor in 1993 with Cindy Crawford before winning the title solo in 1999.

When David Beckham was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2015, he described it as “a huge honor,” especially as it marked the 30th anniversary of the prestigious title.

"I’m very pleased to accept," he said at the time, though he remained as humble as ever.

He admitted that he never considered himself particularly "attractive" or "sexy," adding, "I mean, I like to wear nice clothes and suits and look and feel good, but I don’t ever think of myself that way."

His down-to-earth attitude has only added to his charm, making his reign as one of the sexiest men on the planet all the more relatable.

When it comes to giving advice to this year's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd is as humble as ever, just like his 2019 predecessor, Beckham.

Rudd, who was named in 2021, laughed off any notion of offering tips, telling PEOPLE at his recent All-Star Bowling Event, "I think I'm the wrong guy to ask for that kind of advice! But I can't wait to see who it is."



