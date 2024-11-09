Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus suffers 'stroke' following wedding plans

American rapper Snoop Dogg’s beloved daughter Cori Broadus shared shocking health details following her wedding plans.



In the trailer of an upcoming three-part special Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story, the 25-year-old spoke about suffering a stroke, last year.

“My health was declining,” she said, as she was seen going to the emergency room at a hospital. “Doctor comes in, ‘Cori, you had a stroke.’”

Cori, who is also a singer, went on: "I’m hurting, I’m scared. Why is this happening to me?”

The much anticipated documentary also features her father Snoop along with her mother, Shante Broadus; and her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

In the trailer, Broadus and her fiancé Duece are seen celebrating their engagement. “I love Wayne, so much.”

The Outside vocalist's fiancé responded, “Now that me and Cori’s engaged, it’s time to get this wedding on the role.”

Moreover, the promo also revealed that Cori and fiancé Wayne Duece are already worried about planning a wedding ceremony for their chosen 750-person guest list.

"I'm a princess, so the princess gotta do it big," she proudly stated.

Cori Broadus also shared her wish list that includes extravagances like $10,000 shoes, a helicopter and Justin Bieber as a performer on her wedding.

The Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story will be releasing on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m, on E!.

