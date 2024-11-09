'Heartbroken' Dua Lipa exposes 'alarming' reason for concert delay

Dua Lipa cancels concert over 'unforeseen safety' issues

Dua Lipa is cancelling her concert over ‘unforeseen safety and logistical issues’ as she expressed disappointment on the social platform.

The pop superstar, who was gearing up to perform at the Indonesia Arena on Saturday, November 9, took to her Instagram to express regret over not being able to make it for her Radical Optimism tour date in Jakarta.

She wrote in the caption, "I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging.

“I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta."

Despite everything, Lipa didn’t hold back from expressing her love for her fans in the statement as she went on to add, "I love you all and truly can’t wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."

In addition, the 29-year-old’s organisers TEM Presents and PK Entertainment had also confirmed that the cancellation was in response to the “unforeseen safety and logistical issues.”

However, a new date for the cancelled tour has yet to be announced by the singer.