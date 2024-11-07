Gisele Bündchen's low-key wedding plans with Joaquim Valente revealed

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is embracing a fresh start, revealing her pregnancy at 44, just two years after her divorce from Tom Brady.

This new bundle of joy is her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a 35-year-old jiu-jitsu instructor.

According to Life and Style magazine, Gisele's relationship with Joaquim "felt right from the beginning. Everything seemed easy and organic."

The source adds that Gisele "wasn't sure she would ever have feelings like this again" after her "toxic divorce." Now, friends say she calls Joaquim her "soulmate" and the couple is reportedly planning a low-key Miami wedding.

Gisele, already five to six months pregnant, plans to give birth at her Florida mansion, just like she did with her two children, Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11), with Tom Brady.

"She'll be happy as long as the baby is healthy," but secretly hopes for a girl, having grown up with five sisters.

Joaquim, also from Brazil, has won over Gisele's kids, who have trained with him in jiu-jitsu since 2021.

The couple's connection began as a friendship before turning romantic in summer 2023. Gisele described their relationship as "very honest" and "transparent."

Gisele informed Tom about her pregnancy before the news went public, solely out of respect for their children. Tom's subsequent social media post, featuring a sunset and the song Landslide, sparked speculation about his reaction.

An insider reveals Tom is "furious with himself," wondering if he could have saved their marriage.

Comedian Jeff Ross, who roasted Tom in May, jokes about another round, saying, "When's part two?" Gisele, however, didn't appreciate being dragged into the roast, denying claims she cheated on Tom and calling it a "lie."

As Gisele prepares for motherhood again, she's focusing on her happiness with Joaquim. "Her relationship with Joaquim was a breath of fresh air after her divorce," says the source.

"And becoming a mother again is truly a dream come true for Gisele."