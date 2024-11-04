Bill raising number of SC judges up to 34 gets NA nod

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar addresses the floor of National Assembly in Islamabad, November 4, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved a bill seeking increase in sanctioned strength of Supreme Court (SC) judges up to 34.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the bill in the lower house of parliament chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Addressing the House, the law minister said: “This amendment will increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court up to 34, so that the backlog of cases can be cleared, and that after the 26th amendment, we can have judges to form the constitutional benches.”

“On commencement of the Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2024 (XXVI of 2024), the Supreme Court of Pakistan is mandated to hear constitutional cases specifically under Articles 184, I 85(3) and 186 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” read the bill.

“In order to make consistent the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 (XVII of 2023) with the new constitutional mandate, it is required that the said Act of 2023 shall be suitably amended.”

It further said that the proposed amendments will encompass some of the amendments proposed by the said Ordinance and once the proposed bill is enacted, the said Ordinance will be withdrawn.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details