Johnny Depp's lawyer shares 'emotional' truth about actor

Johnnh Depp's lawyer reveals hidden feelings for actor

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is making a shocking revelation about his relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

His legal representative, who stood her ground during his 2022 defamation trial with former wife Amber Heard, revealed her thoughts about the star.

During an exclusive interview with Extra, Camille said she “would never” date the star despite their healthy work ethic.

She told the outlet, "I would never.

“Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type.”

Camille, who spend almost four years working on Johnny’s case when the world was against him, realised that they were two very different people.

The lawyer went on to say about the actor, “I remember maybe after 30 [or] 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out of body experience and looking at him and thinking, ‘He views the world so differently than I do.’ Like, he definitely uses a different part of his brain, he’s such an artist."

Despite knowing him for a long time, she admitted to never having watched Johnny in Pirates of the Caribbean or any of his other popular films, except for Chocolat.