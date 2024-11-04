King Charles breaks cover amid brutal claims about secret royal money

King Charles stepped out to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday morning amid backlash over secret royal money.

As reported by Hello! magazine the monarch was 'in high spirits' as he greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams. He smiled and waved to the public as well.

It is pertinent to note that the King's public appearance came after alleged shocking details of his private estate Duchy of Lancaster revealed by Channel 4's Dispatches and the Sunday Times.

The investigative report unveiled that the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, the private estates of the monarch and Prince William, have earned millions of pounds through agreements with "public bodies and charities."

In response to the claims, the Duchy of Lancaster's spokesperson said, "The Duchy of Lancaster operates as a commercial company, managing a broad range of land and property assets across England and Wales. It complies with all relevant UK legislation and regulatory standards applicable to its range of business activities."

The statement further shared, "The Duchy has made a number of key environmental improvements in recent years, delivering a significant increase in the number of A+, A and B EPC ratings awarded to our properties as a result of refurbishment or restoration works."

"Currently, over 87% of all Duchy let properties are rated E or above. The remainder are either awaiting scheduled improvement works or are exempted under UK legislation."