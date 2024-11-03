'Puppet' Cardi B claps back at Elon Musk's 'inauthentic' Kamala Harris claim

Cardi B calls out Elon Musk over derogatory claims

Cardi B is finally standing up for herself after Elon Musk accused her of being a ‘puppet’ for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who delivered an emotional speech at Kamala Harris’ rally on Saturday, November 2, warned the crowd of Donald Trump’s wicked ‘plan to hustle’ women in his campaign.

Her claim garnered criticism from the owner of X, Elon Musk, who shared a clip of Cardi’s rally speech.

Musk mocked her of compromising authenticity while delivering the speech, referring to the moment when she paused until an assistant handed her a phone.

Sharing the tweet on his very own social media platform, he wrote in the caption, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

Cardi spared no chance to respond to Tesla founder’s accusation as she emphasized her immigrant background, pointing out her parents’ numerous struggles.

She wrote, "I’m not a puppet, Elon. I’m the daughter of two immigrant parents who worked hard to provide for me. I’m a product of welfare, Section 8 housing, and poverty.

“You don’t know anything about the American struggle... PS, fix my algorithm.”

Cardi B's passionate response showcases her dedication to uplifting marginalized voices and her commitment to backing Harris.