Lil Wayne to receive 'Key to the City' award at 'Lil Weezyana Fest'

Lil Weezyana Fest launched by Lil Wayne to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Lil Wayne, the influential figure in hip-hop will be awarded for his dedication towards his work and contribution to the community by the City of New Orleans.

The rapper will headline the highly awaited 'Lil Weezyana Fest 2024' on Saturday night, at the Smoothie King Center.

Moreover, The New Orleans Entertainment Ambassador, Master P will be giving a Career Accomplishment Award as an acknowledgement of his impact as an artist, producer, and music executive.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell will present the Love Me vocalist with the 'Key to the City' as a tribute that underlines his impression on music and hometown.

The star-studded event will also include Hot Boys reunion featuring JUVENILE, BG, and TURK, along with Mannie Fresh and Rob 49.

On the contrary, the festival was launched by the 42-year-old in 2015, to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. It was established to support New Orleans.

In September, Lil Wayne reacted to Super Bowl LIX halftime snub as he shared feeling broken about it.

It came days after some music artists gathered behind the New Orleans native and condemned the conclusion to make Kendrick Lamar the headliner.