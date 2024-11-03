King Charles and Prince William 'earn millions' from charities and public service deals

Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times investigation has unveiled details alleging that the Duchy of Cornwall, overseen by Prince William as heir to the throne, has earned substantial revenue from public bodies and charities over the years.

According to the report, the Duchy has received around £22 million since 2005 from rent shares on Camelford House alone.

The investigation further claims that St John’s Ambulance, where King Charles serves as a patron, previously paid close to £60,000 to the Duchy of Cornwall for access to its land.

Additionally, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) reportedly faces small fees to use slipways owned by the Duchy across the South West.

The Duchy of Lancaster is alleged to be reaping significant financial benefits, including a reported £11.4 million deal with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust to house its fleet of electric ambulances in a warehouse owned by the Duchy.

Meanwhile, Cornwall, managed by Prince William, is reportedly set to earn £37 million through a 25-year lease agreement with the Ministry of Justice for Dartmoor Prison.

Despite their reputations as environmental champions, King Charles and Prince William are facing scrutiny over controversial mining operations on Duchy land.

Allegations include Cornwall leasing land to one of Europe's major polluters.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson for the Duchy of Cornwall defended the estate's practices, stating, "The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate with a commercial imperative, which we pursue alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities."

Since becoming Duke of Cornwall in September 2022, Prince of Wales has pledged to transform the Duchy, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2032 and implementing targeted mental health support for tenants, while also collaborating with local partners to address homelessness in Cornwall.