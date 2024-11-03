Liam Payne's pal reveals his 'desperate cry' for help before tragic passing

Shocking details emerge over Liam Payne's tragic death

Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne is making a shocking revelation about Liam Payne’s death after he tragically passed away last month.

Liam, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was reportedly “crying out for help” as per Osbourne’s claim.

The reality star reflected on her heart-to-heart with the former One Direction member, which proved to be their last conversation before his passing.

The 40-year-old claimed that the last time she spoke to the late singer; he was in a “really good place” until recently.

She took to TikTok to share her thoughts on his sudden passing as she went on to add, "To be alone in that mental state... and he was crying out for help and nobody helped him. I think that that is just beyond heartbreaking because he made all those people millions of dollars.

"Last time we'd spoke, he was in a really good place and I wasn't so he was checking on me to make sure that I was ok and saying that if I ever needed anything then he was there... and the fact that there was nobody there for him just breaks my heart."

In addition, The Osbournes star couldn’t help but urge government to do more to protect the mental health of young artists.

Liam Payne, who is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, died on Wednesday, October 16, leaving his fans completely devastated.