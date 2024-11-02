Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker mark joint milestone with grand gesture

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Rocky's birthday in style

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going the extra mile to celebrate their youngest son Rocky's birthday as he turns one.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share an inside glimpse into her little one's first birthday party.

The mom-of-four, who shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with former husband Scott Disick, reposted her stepdaughter Alabama Barker's story from the occasion.

She wrote across the photo, "At our house is insane."

In the photo, Kourtney and Travis apparently ordered a carousel for Rocky's birthday.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also added to her Stories, documenting balloons shaped like Mickey Mouse ears.

Meanwhile, her mom, Kris Jenner, was the first one to extend her greetings on the birthday boy's big day, sharing a round-up of photos to mark the occasion.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world. You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow."

For the unversed, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their youngest one on November 1, 2023.

The couple shares a blended family of six kids. Travis brings Alabama, Landon, and Atiana De La Hoya, while Kourtney co-parents Mason, Reign, and Penelope with Scott Disick.