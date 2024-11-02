Princess Beatrice, Eugenie express sadness over King Charles shocking move

King Charles has seemingly left the York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie 'upset' by taking an unexpected decision.

According to The Daily Beast, a close pal of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters claimed that the two are not happy after the monarch 'sidelined' them from official duties, especially during royal health woes.

The source shared, "They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."

"It seems mean that the girls aren't being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold," added an insider.

As per the report, their friend believes that the young royal figures "have done nothing wrong and they shouldn't be visited with the sins of their father."

Moreover, the source disclosed that the monarch is very "fond" of the York girls, but Beatrice and Eugenie have accepted the fact that they can't be "full-time working royals" because they decided to pursue their careers.

"And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn't an option," shared an insider.