Eva Longoria tells all about ‘investing’ and earning ‘double’ from ‘John Wick’

Eva Longoria on still earning from John Wick

Eva Longoria got candid on how she “invested” in the first John Wick movie 10 years ago, and is still eating the fruit of her decision.

Longoria still reaps financial earnings from her eleventh-hour investment in the 2014 action hit John Wick, as she recently shared with Business Insider.

Over a decade later, Longoria continues to earn from her $6 million contribution, a last-minute investment that filled a critical funding gap just hours before production would have been forced to shut down.

Her timely support played a major role in bringing the film to life, helping to lay the groundwork for the John Wick franchise that followed.

“That is accurate. By the way, I was in my infancy,” Longoria said “My bankroll was very new, and it was a lot of money, and I was like, ‘So how does it work?’ I had no idea. I would love to say I was an investment genius and I just knew and I calculated my risk. No, none of that.”

“An agent, and he wasn’t even my agent, he called me and said, ‘You got money, you should put your money here,'” she recalled.

“And I didn’t even know how a movie was made. I was like, ‘What do you mean gap financing?’ But something that I’ve learned, looking back, I love investing in people. You can tell me you’re opening a chicken farm, but if you’re f–cking passionate about it and you’ve done the work and know the market, I mean, [directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch] did their work.

They put in their 10,000 hours as stunt guys and second unit directors; they had seen all the bad movies and knew how to make a good one. It was that. They were undeniably passionate and I knew they were going to make an undeniable product.”

When asked about still getting checks from her John Wick investment, Longoria revealed, “Yes. What I’m pissed off about is I wasn’t connected to the rest of them. This was a one-time thing. That was the gamble. But that was my only mistake, not being attached to all of the films.”

The outlet also inquired about the amount she has made, to which she answered, “You know, I would have to check. More than double [$6 million], for sure.”