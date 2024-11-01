Alexandra Daddario welcomes first child with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form announce arrival of their first baby

Alexandra Daddario has recently shared the joyful news of welcoming her first baby with Andrew Form.

On October 31, the Mayfair Witches star took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her newborn baby and share an adorable photo.

Daddario posted a heartwarming Halloween-inspired picture of her newborn wrapped in white cloth and surrounded by mini chocolate bars in a hospital crib.

The new mother penned a sweet caption alongside the image, which reads, "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy."

As the 38-year-old actress’s post went viral on social media, her fans began sending wishes to her for becoming a mom on a special occasion.

One fan took to her comments section and wrote, "A Halloween baby????? That’s the coolest thing ever!"

"No. Way. After doing Mayfair, you had a baby on Halloween!!?? New Orleans got to you, girl! It’ll do that. Congratulations!," another admirer penned.

The globally acclaimed actress has yet to share the baby's name and gender.

It is worth mentioning that the San Andreas actress disclosed her pregnancy in July 2024 during her in-depth interview with Vogue magazine.

Additionally, the Baywatch star revealed that she had previously suffered a miscarriage before conceiving her little one.

For the unversed, Daddario and Form tied the knot in June 2022 after being engaged for a year.

The mother-of-one is also a stepmom to filmmaker's two kids named, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jordana Brewster.