'One Direction' bandmates prioritize Zayn Malik after Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik postpones 'Stairway To The Sky' tour after Liam's demise

Following Liam Payne’s death, former One Direction band members have decided to keep a check on each other, especially Zayn Malik.

Reportedly, Malik has been hit hard by the news of Payne’s passing. He also postponed his 'Stairway To The Sky' tour scheduled for October.

According to Radar Online, the boys belonging to the former band have created a new WhatsApp group with an aim to remain in close contact to each other, Pillow Talk singer being the top priority on the watch list.

"Liam's death has brought into sharp focus just how low someone can sink in almost plain sight and the lads have vowed that they won't let that happen again.”

The 31-year-old singer lives in the US, however, his family lives in Bradford; an industrial town located in the North of England. Supposedly, he does not visit there very often.

“Zayn has struggled for years with his well-being and has even admitted that he rarely goes out if he's not feeling too great."

As per the source: "They have all agreed to make regular contact with one another from now and Zayn is the top priority due to his vulnerabilities."

Previously, Zayn Malik also frankly spoke about battling with mental health and having eating disorders just like the Teardrops singer, which is why the other 1D boys are making sure to keep a close watch on him.