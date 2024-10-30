Ariana Grande spotted cosying up next to boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, posed for a photo with her brother, Frankie Grande.
In the rare capture, posted on October 29th, with his arm around Grande, Ethan was seen wearing a casual outfit, with a black Saturday Night Live sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.
The Thank U, Next singer matched with her boyfriend, sporting a black sweatshirt with light makeup.
Next to the adorable couple was the singer’s 41-year-old brother, Frankie who appeared to be in full glam.
He rocked a pink sweatshirt with glittery makeup and bold eyebrows as the three posed next to an inflatable cow.
The American dancer had shared this click in an Instagram carousel which also included a picture of the siblings and their mother.
The group photo meant Grande’s elder brother had given his stamp of approval on Victorious actress and SpongeBob SquarePants stage actor’s relationship as he had previously shared that he was a huge fan of Slater.
"I love him," Frankie told TooFab in an interview.
"He's a very sweet guy."
