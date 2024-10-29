50 Cent rejects Donald Trump's $3m offer for Madison Square Garden rally

50 Cent reveals why he avoids politics, eliciting chuckles on 'The Breakfast Club.'

50 Cent revealed in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club that he turned down a staggering $3 million offer to perform at former President Donald Trump's controversial rally at Madison Square Garden this past Sunday.

During the interview, host DJ Envy directly asked the rapper whether it was true that Trump had offered him money to endorse him.

50 Cent confirmed the offer, explaining, "I got a call, but they wanted me for Sunday."

The discussion quickly shifted to a report about a previous invitation for him to perform his hit song Many Men at the Republican National Convention over the summer.

In that context, he stated, "They offered $3 million," indicating that this figure pertained to the recent rally while also confirming he was approached for both events.

The rapper expressed his apprehensions about politics stating, "I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics," eliciting laughter from the hosts.

He added, "You understand? I do not like no part about them."

DJ Envy chimed in, referencing an earlier conversation about gang activity, quipping, "So no gangbanging and no politics!"

Continuing the discussion, 50 Cent elaborated on his reluctance to engage in political matters, explaining, "It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.

That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan."



