Molly-Mae Hague mourns Liam Payne's shocking death

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague shared her emotional response to Liam Payne's tragic death in her YouTube vlog.

Payne, a former One Direction member, passed away on October 16 after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Molly-Mae, 25, confessed, "Life's been hectic, but Liam's news has consumed me. I met him four or five times; he was lovely. I couldn't fathom his passing. I waited hours for it to be untrue."

She recalled her interactions with Payne, saying, "He was genuine, kind and always asked how I was."

Molly-Mae previously paid tribute on Instagram: "I haven't stopped thinking about Liam's heartbreaking passing. It shocked me. My heart aches for his family, son, girlfriend and friends. Rest in Peace, Liam."

Journalist Paula Varela revealed CCTV footage shows Payne fainting, leading to the tragic fall: "If he'd been beside his bed, he'd have fallen safely."

Payne's sudden death sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, celebrities and One Direction bandmates, including Cheryl Tweedy, mother of his seven-year-old son, Bear.