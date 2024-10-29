Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s ‘shy’ kids ‘want to be private’, here’s why

Angelina Jolie on kids with Brad Pitt wanting fame

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s stardom is not something their kids desire.

The actress revealed if the former couple’s children want to be actors or as famous as their parents.

“No, I think they’re especially shy, very private people,” the 49-year-old actress told E! News during a conversation at the AFI premiere of her new film, Maria, in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“And they want to be private,” she added.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith on-screen couple, who divorced in real life in 2019, are parents to six kids together, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The children have mostly led private lives, yet they are beginning to carve out their own paths in the entertainment world, often alongside their mother’s creative ventures.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt appeared on-screen at a young age, playing young "Aurora" opposite her mother in the 2014 film Maleficent. Recently, she also supported Jolie as a producer for the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders. She also dropped her father’s last name this year.

Knox contributed his voice in Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016, and his sister Shiloh has found her passion in dance. Zahara also took on a voice role in Kung Fu Panda 3, sharing in the family’s creative endeavours.

Maddox, the eldest, has taken on multiple behind-the-scenes roles over the years, assisting on his parents’ 2015 film By the Sea and later executive producing Jolie’s 2017 historical drama First They Killed My Father.

Pax has also pursued work behind the scenes, providing voice work in Kung Fu Panda 3 and taking on the role of set photographer for First They Killed My Father.

Through these experiences, the Jolie-Pitt children are establishing unique identities and developing their talents in their own way.