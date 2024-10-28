Anna Kendrick makes hilarious confession about 'Twilight' fame

Anna Kendrick plays peripheral role as Jessica Stanley, Bella Swan's friend in 'Twilight'

Anna Kendrick opened up about how Twilight became such a cultural touchstone that, despite her participation, it occasionally felt like a separate entity from her own career.

In a recent Call Her Daddy podcast interview, Kendrick explained her somewhat surprising claim that she has "forgotten" she starred in the franchise.

She clarified that while she didn’t forget the experience of making the films, the franchise itself took on such a massive life of its own that it often felt separate from her.

Kendrick elaborated that, during her career, she frequently encountered conversations in the industry referencing Twilight as a benchmark for success, discussing to make "the next Twilight."

These moments culminated in her sudden realisation about her involvement in the franchise, "Oh my god, I’m in that."

She expressed that, unlike many of her co-stars who faced intense scrutiny and fanfare, particularly those portraying supernatural characters, she felt somewhat distanced from the franchise's frenzy.

Kendrick described herself as being "on the outside" of the chaotic attention surrounding Twilight.

While other actors dealt with extreme fan reactions and criticism about their portrayals, she didn’t experience the same level of pressure, which allowed her to maintain a different perspective on the franchise.