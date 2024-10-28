Liam Payne's horrific accident footage shows no sign of 'deliberate jump'

Investigating authorities have no intentions of sharing the footage with media

Teardrops singer Liam Payne’s fatal fall footage have been obtained by the police which shows that the pop star did not jump deliberately.

Argentinian broadcast journalist, Paula Varela has claimed that the CCTV footage captured at the hotel is being kept secretly in official case files. The authorities do not intend to release it to the media.

While talking on a show, Socios del Espectaculo, broadcast on Buenos Aires-based TV station Canal 13, the journalist said: “There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed he would have fallen on his bed.”

"It’s not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files”, told Paula.

According to her: “There’s a lad who’s being investigated, he was working nights at the hotel. He struck up an excellent relationship with Liam. He disobeyed an order from the hotel management. What was the order he disobeyed? It was not to take anything into Liam’s room."

Prior to death, the 31-year-old pop star wanted something and he asked the hotel worker to get it for him. Therefore, with an intention to help the Strip That Down singer, the lad booked a taxi through one of the online apps. Now, the police are investigating what was transferred in the vehicle.

Even though, the worker was one of the good members of the hotel, but he disobeyed the order which is now being speculated to have been proven fatal for Liam Payne.