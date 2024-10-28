PTI vows to stand against any further constitutional changes

PTI supporters chant slogans during a protest in Karachi on February 17, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to oppose any amendment to the Constitution that the government may try to propose in the future.

As parliamentarians proceeded with voting on the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment during the recent parliamentary session, the party had exhibited its opposition by walking out of the House.

PTI leaders said the new amendment would give the parliament undue control over the judiciary by allowing political meddling in legal affairs, especially in the appointment of Supreme Court judges and the chief justice.

The latest remarks came in response to sources telling Geo News that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto discussed the "27th constitutional amendment".

PTI's Sheikh Waqas Akram, during Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan', emphasised: "Whether it is the 27th constitutional amendment or 28th, the PTI will oppose it."

He claimed that if the government were not fearful, it would not "resort" to house raids on PTI lawmakers or the "abduction" of supporters.

"We are a political party, and naturally, our decisions are subject to criticism, but why is the demand for consensus raised only when it concerns PTI?" Akram questioned.

He also defended Bushra Bibi, saying she has no interest in politics and reiterated the PTI founder's decision that no family members will enter politics.

The PTI leader affirmed that his party will stand in solidarity with any family member advocating for the founder's release, as he stated: "It is not politics when a wife steps forward for her husband, or sisters for their brother."

The PTI has made it clear that its focus is on securing the release of its leader, he added.

Faisal Chaudhry's 'ouster'

Addressing reports over the removal of Faisal Chaudhry's reported removal from the party's legal team, he said Salman Akram Raja heads PTI’s legal committee.

"Faisal is like a brother to me and holds my utmost respect," Akram stated, adding: "He has not been hired for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's cases."

Meanwhile, speaking on a private TV channel's programme, Chaudhry noted that he had filed a petition on the direction of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, when asked about his removal from the legal team.

"If I am delivering, then I will be around; if I can't then my client has the right to have any other lawyer. Lawyers are jealous of each other's success," he said.

"After the last meeting, when I was about to come out of the jail, I told Khan sahib that I was going to file this petition. He said 'go ahead'. After Khan sahib's go-ahead, I will not listen to anyone," he clarified.