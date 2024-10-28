David Harris, known for ‘The Warriors’ role, dies at 75

David Harris, the actor, who was mostly famous his role as Cochise in the 1979 fan favourite The Warriors, has died at the age of 75.

Harris passed away on Friday at his home in New York City after a long battle with cancer, his daughter, Davina Harris, confirmed to The New York Times.

In The Warriors, he portrayed Cochise, a key member of the gang that gives the film its title.

Directed by Walter Hill and based on Sol Yurick's 1965 novel, the movie tells the story of a New York City gang framed for a murder, forcing them to journey from the Bronx to Coney Island while evading rival groups.

Cochise, distinguished by his headband and large turquoise necklace, stood out with a unique sense of style that represented rebellion.

Although The Warriors was initially met with harsh criticism upon its release, it eventually gained a devoted following and earned cult status.

Reflecting on the film’s lasting impact, Harris shared in a 2019 interview with ADAMICradio, "We thought it was a little film that would run its little run and go, and nobody would ever talk about it again."

Harris’ role in the film left a lasting impression on fans, as The Warrior became celebrated for its portrayal of gang culture and New York City’s gritty underworld.