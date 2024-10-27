Celine Dion brings Adele to tears in heartfelt exchange during Vegas show

The powerhouse vocalists couldn't contain their emotions as they embraced

Adele’s Las Vegas residency reached a new emotional peak when she was joined in the audience by none other than Céline Dion, bringing both powerhouse singers to tears.

During her Oct. 26 concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele, 36, spotted Dion, 56, in the crowd while singing her emotional ballad When We Were Young. Moved by Dion's presence, Adele approached, and the two stars shared an emotional embrace, captured in a fan-posted video on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Adele is seen becoming visibly tearful as she reaches Dion, who warmly held Adele’s face and kissed her hand. The touching exchange left Dion dabbing her own eyes, with her sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 14, comforting her afterward.

Fans also saw Adele wipe away tears as she walked back to the stage, clearly moved by the unforgettable moment with her idol.

This emotional encounter was especially poignant, as Adele is a well-known superfan of Dion. She even attended Dion's show at the same theatre in 2018, later calling it "an absolute highlight of my life.”

In a playful display of fandom, Adele once shared in a 2021 interview that her “proudest possession” is a framed piece of Dion’s gum, a memento gifted by James Corden after Dion’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke.