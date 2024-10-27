 
Sunday October 27, 2024
Celine Dion battles emotional fallout from olympics performance

By Web Desk
October 27, 2024
Celine Dion's highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics performance sparked intense debate, leaving the iconic singer emotionally shaken. 

Her rendition of L'Hymne à l'amour during the opening ceremony drew criticism from fans claiming she lip-synced, overshadowing her musical comeback.

Accusations escalated when a sound engineer alleged, "The performance was 100% playback, noticeable from the first notes."

Composer Etienne Guéreau addressed the controversy with In Touch Weekly, stating, "Celine's recovering her voice and eager for a proper comeback."

During his chat, he stated, “There is no doubt she is getting her voice back and wants to do a proper comeback.”

However, Guéreau worries, "Such ugly gossip undermines her confidence."

Celine's long battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune condition, heightens her sensitivity. 

“People just hope it goes away quickly, because she's a very sensitive person and this has really upset her," the source remarked in conclusion. 

The controversy surrounds Dion's first major performance since her health issues.