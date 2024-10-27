Celine Dion battles emotional fallout from olympics performance

Celine Dion's highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics performance sparked intense debate, leaving the iconic singer emotionally shaken.

Her rendition of L'Hymne à l'amour during the opening ceremony drew criticism from fans claiming she lip-synced, overshadowing her musical comeback.

Accusations escalated when a sound engineer alleged, "The performance was 100% playback, noticeable from the first notes."

Composer Etienne Guéreau addressed the controversy with In Touch Weekly, stating, "Celine's recovering her voice and eager for a proper comeback."

During his chat, he stated, “There is no doubt she is getting her voice back and wants to do a proper comeback.”

However, Guéreau worries, "Such ugly gossip undermines her confidence."

Celine's long battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune condition, heightens her sensitivity.

“People just hope it goes away quickly, because she's a very sensitive person and this has really upset her," the source remarked in conclusion.

The controversy surrounds Dion's first major performance since her health issues.