Tim Burton calls himself ‘a technophobe, hates ‘internet’: Here’s why

Tim Burton shares he does not like internet:Find out why

Tim Burton has recently called himself ‘a technophobe’ and explained why he avoids internet.

In a new interview with BBC News, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director admitted, “Anybody who knows me knows I’m a bit of a technophobe.”

“If I look at the internet, I found that I got quite depressed. It scared me because I started to go down a dark hole,” said the director.

Tim told the outlet, “So, I try to avoid it because it doesn’t make me feel good.”

The Alice in Wonderland director pointed out, “I get depressed very quickly, maybe more quickly than other people. But it doesn’t take me much to start to click and start to short circuit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tim shared he liked to keep himself busy by doing simple things without internet.

“I find enjoyment in my collection of 10 giant dinosaur models that I keep in my backyard,” remarked the movie-maker.

Earlier, Tim expressed his hate for “artificial intelligence”.

“I can’t describe the feeling it gives you,” he told The Independent at the time.

Tim told the outlet, “It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

“What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you,” continued the Wednesday director.

Tim added, “It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”