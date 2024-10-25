Nicole Kidman ‘wishes’ late mother was there for Lioness season 2 premiere

Nicole Kidman on mother's death at 'Lioness' premiere

Nicole Kidman seems to be trying hard to “hang in there” amid all the success after her mother's death.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actress earned the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her praised performance in Halina Reijn’s Babygirl.

Just days later, her latest Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, shot to the top of the streaming charts.

Her success doesn’t stop there, she’s set to return for the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness on Paramount+ this Sunday and will soon begin filming Amazon Studios’ Scarpetta.

But despite her remarkable achievements, the actress expressed sadness that her mother, who died last month, is no longer by her side to witness these proud moments.

“I wish my mama was here,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday night as she attended the red carpet at Hollywood’s Linwood Dunn Theatre.

“That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”

Kidman announced the death news via Reijn a month ago.

“I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her,” she wrote. “I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

“It’s been hard,” the actress said, trying to deal with the sadness. “It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there.”