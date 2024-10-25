Jack Jones, Grammy-winning theme singer, actor dies at 86

Jack Jones dies at 86

Jack Jones, the Grammy-winning singer known for his smooth vocals and hits like Lollipops and Roses, Wives and Lovers, and The Impossible Dream, passed away at the age of 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jones died Wednesday night at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, after a two-year battle with leukemia, as confirmed by his stepdaughter Nicole Whitty.

Born into a showbiz family, Jones was the son of Emmy-nominated actress Irene Hervey and tenor Allan Jones, who was known for his roles in classic films like Show Boat (1936) and the Marx Brothers’ A Night at the Opera (1935).

His father also had his own musical hit with The Donkey Serenade.

Jones’s legacy includes his work on The Love Boat, the popular ABC series that began airing in 1977.

For eight seasons, he serenaded viewers with the show's iconic theme song, inviting them to "set a course for adventure."

His voice became synonymous with the show’s message of romance and fun on the high seas, though Dionne Warwick eventually took over the role in the ninth season.

Throughout his career, Jones earned widespread acclaim for his contributions to pop and jazz music, winning two Grammy Awards and leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment world.