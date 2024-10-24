Matthew Perry’s sister gives 'first' interview after actor's demise: ' It kind of feels like...'

Caitlin Morrison also updates publication about 'Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada'

Friends star Matthew Perry’s sister Caitlin Morrison recently gave her first interview after brother's death in which she manifested to keep his legacy alive forever.

Perry’s sister spoke about former’s ability to light up the room filled with people.

In conversation with Hello Canada, Caitlin added: “He had this ability to fill up a room with light.”

She went on to say: “When people were in a room with [Matthew], there was this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face, and they clung to everything that he said.”

Besides expressing her love for late brother, she also updated the publication about the project, 'Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada', for which she works as an executive director.

“The work that I’m doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I’m sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him”, revealed the Morrison.

Not just the American actor’s sister shared her feelings over losing a brother, but his stepfather, Keith Morrison, also expressed his pain during the interview.

He added: “When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking.”

“Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering. What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful”, the 77-year-old man told the magazine.

Matthew Perry died last year on October 28 due to acute effects of 'ketamine'.