Prince Harry forced to say goodbye to King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry forced say goodbye to King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry, who's enjoying new life in the US with his family, reportedly left his royal life for becoming a Hollywood star.

The Duke of Sussex left the royal job and relocated to the US after Meghan's claims that she's going to make him a Hollywood star, a royal expert has claimed.

Tina Brown, who was friends with Prince William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana and penned her biography in 2007, claimed that the former Suits star forced Harry to take life-changing step.

"She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it."

The commentator went on: "He just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."

However, the former editor of Vanity Fair believes that Harry and Meghan's new home in Portugal "could be a very nice way to" the royal family again.

The California-based couple have reportedly bought a new property in Alentejo next to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Hugo Vickers believes this move will "keep these avenues of communication open".

The couple's close relationship with Eugenie, "could be a wonderful route" into the royal family and help Harry make peace with his royal relatives.

Vickers said: "I think what you say about you know the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on, because they will know their cousins as they grow up. That could be a very nice way in.

"I have always thought that it's very sad for Archie and Lilibet that that one day it'll dawn on them that their cousin is going to be the King of England one day, and normally you'd really rather like to get involved with all that I would have thought, it could be a very interesting extension to life, and so that could be a wonderful route in.

Svar Nanan-Sen, on GB News, believes that despite the couple purchasing the home in Europe, their "return to the UK is further away than ever."

Tina added that despite being in the royal family, Harry is "so naive and really unschooled in the ways of the world" and compared him to a "Lamb to the slaughter."

Harry was "terribly impressed by Meghan," and "thought that she knew all," claimed the royal commentator.