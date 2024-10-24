Mike Tindall shares relatable moments of Queen Elizabeth as ordinary gran

Mike describes the royals as “a very close family who loved each other dearly”

Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara, the niece of King Charles, has offered a heartfelt glimpse into the private lives of the Royal Family.



In his newly released book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed, co-authored with James Haskell and Alex Payne, Mike describes the royals as “a very close family who loved each other dearly.”

Reflecting on cherished moments, Mike recalls leisurely afternoons spent watching television with the late Queen Elizabeth II and enjoying relaxed picnic lunches in the picturesque Scottish Highlands.

He fondly remembers, “Zara and I would often watch the racing with her on TV, as I'm sure lots of people reading this have done with their gran.”

One particularly treasured memory is captured in a photograph taken by Princess Kate, which shows Mike’s daughter Mia sitting outside a log cabin with the Duke of Edinburgh.

This image, shared on Instagram the day before Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, encapsulates the essence of family bonds. Mike described it as a moment that highlights the love and connection among family members.

Photo courtesy: GB News

He also emphasised that the public's perception of Queen Elizabeth II's life wasn't as glamorous as often portrayed. “It wasn't like an episode of Downton Abbey, with meals on long tables and everyone dressed in their finery every night,” he noted. When asked if the late Queen embraced informality like regular people, he affirmed, “Yes.”

Mike, who married Zara in 2011 after being introduced to her by Prince Harry in Australia following England's 2003 Rugby World Cup victory, described his transition into royal life as remarkably simple.

He stated, “Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them.”

Together, Mike and Zara are proud parents to three children: Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3, as they continue to navigate life within the royal circle.