'Chrismukkah' co-creator Peter Gallagher cheers its lasting popularity

Peter Gallagher reminisced about Chrismukkah at Broadway's Left on Tenth opening.

The O.C. alum told People magazine, "I recall hearing 'Chrismukkah' for the first time, thinking, 'Brilliant. That'll stick.' And it did."

Gallagher played Sandy Cohen, father to Adam Brody's Seth Cohen, who coined the term in 2003. Chrismukkah combines Christmas and Hanukkah, celebrating both holidays' best aspects and uniting diverse backgrounds.

Rachel Bilson, Summer Roberts on The O.C., also shared her enthusiasm. "I teach my daughter Jewish traditions, but Chrismukkah's its own holiday. We haven't celebrated, but this year might be the first."

Gallagher expressed pride in Brody's success. "I'm proud of Adam, not just as his TV dad but as a friend. He's talented, and I'm glad he's still doing his thing."

Gallagher stars alongside Julianna Margulies in Delia Ephron's romantic comedy Left on Tenth, based on her bestselling memoir.