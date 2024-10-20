Decision on judicial package today after PTI's response: Fazl

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (centre-left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari address a joint press conference outside the former's residence on October 20, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought some more time to discuss the proposed judicial package with their party's senior leadership and parliamentarians, adding the parliament sessions will be called after receiving the PTI's response.



Talking to the media along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari late night, the veteran politician indicated that his party will cast their votes in favour of the proposed constitutional amendment as major irritants were removed.

Fazl said that his party reached a consensus on the constitutional package after the government agreed to remove all those parts which were not acceptable to the JUI-F, adding that now no major point of difference exists between his party and the ruling coalition.

He said that most parts on which his party took exception to have been resolved, adding the JUI-F took the PTI into confidence on the negotiations with the ruling parties.

The JUI-F kept the PTI abreast of any progress that the party made in talks with the government, he said.

Despite the PTI has issues with the government's attitude, the message from the PTI founder which was conveyed to him was positive in nature, he stressed, thanking Imran Khan for his response.

The PTI sought a day's time for consultation with the senior leadership, which the JUI-F chief said he believed was justified, hence, he agreed to it.

Fazl said the PTI leadership would inform him about their finalised response after which the sessions of the parliament will be convened.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal told the reporters that he wanted the legislation to take place with the consensus of all the political parties.

Meanwhile, JUI-F’s Senator Kamran Murtaza has said that they will not vote for the bill if it is tabled tonight in the upper house of the parliament.

His remarks came moments after the JUI-F chief, during a joint presser with the PPP chairman, sought a-one-day time for a broader consensus.