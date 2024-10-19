Tom Hardy’s ‘happy to fight Spider-Man today’ as Venom: ‘100 percent’

Tom Hardy opens up on ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ and interaction with Spider-Man

Tom Hardy “would love to fight Spider-Man”, with Venom: The Last Dance as his final outing in the Sony Spider-Man villain trilogy.

During an onstage session Friday at New York Comic Con to promote his upcoming movie, which gets to the big screen next week, Hardy expressed his enthusiasm to go toe-to-toe with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man anytime, even “today.”

“I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never,” he said.

“We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. The Last Dance is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

The third and last movie in Sony’s Venom franchise, The Last Dance sees Hardy return as Eddie Brock for the last time, starring in the role previously in two solo films.

However, Venom 3 also teased a look at "Knull", the evil-alien creator of all the symbiotes.

“This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows,” said director Kelly Marcel on stage at the same event.

“The plot for Eddie and Venom closes here. But as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon. There are lots of places to go, and maybe there are a few Easter eggs in here that might start that journey off.”