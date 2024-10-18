Princess Beatrice engages in royal rift with fresh move

The Prince of Wales is currently locked in a rift with the Duke of Sussex

Princess Beatrice has found herself amid the ongoing royal tensions by publicly supporting Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards on Wednesday evening.



The Princess of York, who is 36 and currently expecting her second child, attended the event to back her cousin, the Prince of Wales, who has served as the charity’s patron since 2005, reported GB News.

Beatrice’s attendance is noteworthy, as it signals her open support for William during his ongoing rift with Prince Harry.

Despite the tension between the brothers, Beatrice has maintained a close bond with Harry. The two were even seen walking side by side into Westminster Abbey during King Charles III’s coronation in 2023.

Grant Harrold, King Charles’s former royal butler, previously suggested that Princess Beatrice might play a pivotal role in mending the family’s strained relationships. He commented, "Beatrice could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William, and Charles. She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King—and they trust her."

Beatrice was not the only Spencer family member to support William that evening. His cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Lady Amelia Spencer, also made an appearance at the event held at the British Museum.

The sisters, daughters of Earl Charles Spencer—Princess Diana's brother—are first cousins to both William and Harry.

The Centrepoint Awards highlight the remarkable achievements of young people who have overcome homelessness. Prince William, echoing his late mother Princess Diana's dedication to the cause, called for "systemic change" to end homelessness in the UK.

In his speech, he praised the award winners, saying, “I am inspired by the ambition and commitment of all the award winners and nominees this evening. You should all be incredibly proud of yourselves.”

