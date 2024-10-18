Sydney Sweeney reflects on family’s downfall due to her acting career

Sydney Sweeney reveals her parents' costly sacrifices for her career

Sydney Sweeney has recently spilled the tea about her parents’ downfall while supporting her childhood dreams.

Speaking with Glamour as part of its Women of the Year 2024, the Euphoria actress said, “I knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything.”

“They did get a divorce,” continued the 27-year-old.

The Emmy-nominated actress explained, “Whether or not that was because of coming here, it definitely was a catalyst for it. So, I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn't for nothing.”

Sydney revealed that the tough times she experienced in the past turned her into a “huge saver” when it comes to her finances.

“I don't just go and spend money,” she told the outlet.

The Immaculate actress mentioned, “I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that.”

“That fear will always be instilled in me,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney opened up that her humble beginnings helped her stay levelheaded amid fame.

“For 20 years I was this person… 'It's just been in the last five years that my life has changed and grown. Most of my life, I was a completely normal person. You guys didn't see it because I wasn't famous,” pointed out the White Lotus alum.

Sydney added, “I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.”