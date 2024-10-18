Sydney Sweeney reflects on family’s downfall due to her acting career

Sydney Sweeney has recently spilled the tea about her parents’ downfall while supporting her childhood dreams.
Speaking with Glamour as part of its Women of the Year 2024, the Euphoria actress said, “I knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything.”
“They did get a divorce,” continued the 27-year-old.
The Emmy-nominated actress explained, “Whether or not that was because of coming here, it definitely was a catalyst for it. So, I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn't for nothing.”
Sydney revealed that the tough times she experienced in the past turned her into a “huge saver” when it comes to her finances.
“I don't just go and spend money,” she told the outlet.
The Immaculate actress mentioned, “I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that.”
“That fear will always be instilled in me,” she remarked.
Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney opened up that her humble beginnings helped her stay levelheaded amid fame.
“For 20 years I was this person… 'It's just been in the last five years that my life has changed and grown. Most of my life, I was a completely normal person. You guys didn't see it because I wasn't famous,” pointed out the White Lotus alum.
Sydney added, “I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.”
Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis pose together in a throwback picture shared on social media
Liam Payne shockingly passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31
Amelia Dimoldenberg shares intimate details about her love life
Al Pacino reflected on one of the major criticisms about the movie: Michael Corleone’s arc
Royal family members contribute to Humanitarian Aid for Israel and Lebanon
Cillian Murphy's 'Peaky Blinders' will be releasing soon as it's production is underway