Prince William, Princess Kate align with King Charles on royal protocol

Kensington Palace later confirmed that Princess Kate and Prince William also made a private donation

Princess Kate and Prince William have joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in adhering to royal protocols amid ongoing global crises.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which coordinates efforts among 15 UK aid organisations to respond to international emergencies, recently released a statement recognizing the royal couple's contributions.

The DEC confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla made generous donations to assist those affected by the conflict in Israel, the Occupied Territories, Lebanon, and the broader Middle East region.

A post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed gratitude to the monarchs for being among the first to contribute to the DEC's humanitarian appeal.

Writing on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the DEC said: "A huge thank you to The King and Queen for being amongst the first to donate to the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal @RoyalFamily.



Kensington Palace later confirmed that Princess Kate and Prince William, both 42, also made a private donation to this appeal.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer wrote on social media: "Protocol is a very overused word when it comes to the royals but there is an established procedure for things like this and also some official messages: the Prince and Princess of Wales follow the King and Queen in making their announcements."