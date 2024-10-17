Prince William begins final preparations to inherit throne as King Charles set to leave

Prince William begins final preparation to inherit throne as King set to leave

Prince William has begun the final preparations to ascend to the British throne as he knows he will not have to wait long to become King.



King Charles III, who's set to leave the UK for Australia on October 18 (Friday), has reportedly greenlighted his eldest son William to get ready for his destined royal role.

The Prince of Wales is set to inherit the crown earlier than expected as King Charles faces health crisis while performing his royal duties.



The 75-year-old monarch has been advised to slow down to retain his fitness for his week-long tour as it’s a big deal and he wants to be fighting fit.

Royal reporter Tom Sykes shared his thoughts and knowledge about the future of the monarchy during his recent interview with The Daily Beast, saying: “executive power and influence is already flowing William's way,” as the King's health does not allow him to take more risk.

William and Kate are said to be aware of the major power shift. Royal expert Concha Calleja recently claimed on the Fiesta program that a change of rule in William's family is closer than ever.

"The change of crown is going to be accelerated. This also involves Prince Harry as he is returning to royal family duties, although there won’t be an official announcement," she said.

The King is making the most of his time serving the monarchy, aiming to leave a positive legacy rather than spending his remaining years in hospitals.

However, some royal commentators believe that the King is recovering very well, and that's why his medical team has allowed him a chemotherapy break. But Calleja has claimed that he is actually "very ill" and knows it's only a matter of days.

On the other hand, Harry's potential return as a working royal has surfaced, though sources suggest it comes with a caveat: Meghan Markle must not rejoin the royal fold. This condition reportedly explains the Duke's recent solo international trips.