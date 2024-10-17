Mike Tindall criticises Meghan Markle's pal Scobie in revenge?

This critique surfaces after Scobie previously accused Tindall of exploiting his royal connections

Mike Tindall has taken a pointed jab at Meghan Markle's biographer, Omid Scobie, in his upcoming book co-authored with his podcast mates.



The former England rugby star, married to Prince Harry's cousin Zara, is set to release The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed next week, where he and co-author James Haskell describe Scobie as "a very odd bloke" and refer to his followers as "nuts," particularly American royal fans.

According to The Telegraph, Mike's co-author, fellow former rugby player James Haskell, calls Mr Scobie a "very odd bloke" and also writes in the book: "Royal fans can be mental. We all know that American royal fans are nuts, especially Scobieites."

This critique surfaces after Scobie previously accused Tindall of exploiting his royal connections, a claim also aimed at Harry and Meghan. Tindall, who tied the knot with Zara in 2011 and has three children with her, reflects on his experience of joining the royal family, stating that it was surprisingly smooth.

He emphasises that the royal family has always treated him well, contrasting sharply with Meghan's experience, as she has voiced her struggles in adapting to royal life since marrying Harry in 2018.

Mike and Zara are fixtures at royal events and maintain close ties with the royal children, with their kids growing up alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking previously to the Telegraph, Mike spoke of their bond: "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you've got Peter's [Phillips] children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older."

He added: "James [Prince Edward and Sophie's son] is, well, not exactly the ring leader, but he's the oldest. So, yeah, it's going to be a good little group."