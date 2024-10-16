King Charles prepares for Australian tour, echoing Meghan's 2018 first Royal visit

The Sussexes spent 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, during Meghan's pregnancy

Australia is preparing for a significant royal visit as King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to touch down later this week.

This marks the couple's first trip to Australia since 2018, a year that also saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a high-profile tour shortly after their wedding.

The Sussexes spent 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, during which Meghan's pregnancy with their son, Prince Archie, was announced.

During their tour, Harry and Meghan captivated large crowds, engaging in 76 events that showcased their charm and approachability.

However, in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, former The Times royal correspondent Valentine Low notes that while Meghan appreciated the attention, she struggled to grasp the purpose of royal walkabouts, often questioning the need to interact with so many strangers.

Reportedly, she remarked, "I can't believe I’m not getting paid for this," reflecting her confusion about the royal role.

Low also shares an anecdote about Meghan expressing bewilderment at the fans gathered outside the Sydney Opera House, questioning, "What are they all doing here? It’s silly."

As King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to visit Australia, the Sydney Opera House will be illuminated in their honor, continuing the royal tradition of public engagement and celebration.