How Holly Willoughby is surviving life during Phillip Schofield's controversy

Schofield was dismissed from the ITV show due to relationship with a much younger colleague

Holly Willoughby has taken a moment to express her appreciation for her former This Morning colleagues amidst the ongoing drama involving Phillip Schofield.

The 43-year-old presenter finds herself in the spotlight following a scandal that erupted last May when Schofield was let go from the ITV daytime show due to an inappropriate relationship with a younger colleague.

The fallout from Schofield's actions led to a breakdown in his friendship with Holly, particularly after she discovered he had deceived both her and ITV executives regarding the affair.

In the wake of this controversy, many of Phillip's former colleagues have distanced themselves from him, though some, like Joanna Lumley, have shown support as he embarks on a new project, Cast Away, on Channel 5.

While Holly has largely maintained her silence regarding the situation, she recently reached out to her former This Morning co-stars after her own exit from the program in October, which came after 14 years of presenting.

In an Instagram post, she shared a photo featuring the new cookbook by John Torode and Lisa Faulkner, signalling a potential reconciliation with her ex-colleagues.

In her emotional farewell statement, Holly expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the show, highlighting her pride in their shared accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Phillip has hinted at lingering animosity toward certain colleagues, admitting he sent a remorseful message to Holly after his affair was made public, which she reportedly ignored.

In a recent episode of Cast Away, he referred to “three s***s” within ITV, leading to speculation that Holly might be one of those he critiqued.

As the narrative continues to unfold, Holly's gestures of support toward her former team suggest a desire to maintain connections despite the tumultuous circumstances surrounding the royal fallout.