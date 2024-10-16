Ben Affleck breaks silence on split from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck explains why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship took a tough turn after their split as they are facing legal battle.

Hollywood's most talked-about couple "Bennifer" has been on a rollercoaster journey throughout their relationship.

Recently, the Batman actor revealed the main reason behind their unsuccessful marriage, pointing out on what led them to part ways.

The 52-year-old shared his experience in an interview saying that the media played a huge role in their first breakup.

"The idea that people hate you and they hate you together... And, ‘What the f**k are they doing together?’ I got f**king hurt and angry and felt like a fool." Affleck shared.

In their seemingly perfect love, Ben and Jennifer faced so many other challenges that caused problems in paradise.

However, The former lovers first started dating in 2002 after connecting on a random set sparking the romance rumors.

They got engaged in 2004 but later called off the wedding and parted ways.

Back in 2021, Affleck and Lopez met again and surprised everyone by reuniting. They seemed happier than ever but unfortunately, the love story did not last longer.