What makes King Charles’ beloved niece Zara Tindall so emotional?

Zara is married to Mike Tindall, a former England rugby player

King Charles’ beloved niece, Zara Tindall, made an appearance at the races on Monday, where she shared heartfelt reflections on her equestrian career.



Known for her dedication to horse racing, Zara was there to support her mare, "A Little Something," which marked a significant moment as she announced this would be the last horse she breeds.



In an interview with Sky Sports Racing, Zarathe daughter of Princess Anne, expressed her fondness for "A Little Something," describing her as a sweet mare that jumps well but needs to build her confidence.

“I enjoy schooling them,” Zara said, highlighting her passion for training horses. "This is why we do it, isn’t it?" she added, conveying her emotions about her work in the equestrian field.

Zara, who was crowned the eventing world champion in 2006 and won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, has a rich background in equestrian sports.

In 2007, she was awarded an MBE and competed as part of the British team that secured a silver medal in eventing at the 2012 London Olympics.

Since joining the Cheltenham Racecourse Committee in 2020, Zara has maintained a strong presence in the racing community.

On Monday, she watched "A Little Something" compete for the third time under racing rules, marking her second outing over hurdles. Zara bred the mare from Dartmouth, a stallion that previously raced for her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Additionally, Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, a former England rugby player, has his own racing accolades, having co-owned Monbeg Dude, which won the Welsh National in 2013.

Zara's commitment to the sport and her emotional insights into her career highlight her passion for equestrianism, illustrating her deep connection to both the horses and the tradition of racing.