Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce silence breakup rumours with power move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are putting breakup rumours to rest.



Despite reports of a relationship "contract" allegedly ending their romance on September 28, sources confirm the couple is "doing just fine."

"The chatter about a supposed breakup contract was something they took in stride and immediately dismissed as totally ridiculous," an insider exclusively shares with Life & Style. "They're not paying attention to the rumours."

Throughout their year-plus romance, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 35, have been each other's biggest supporters. Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour concerts worldwide, while Taylor became a regular at NFL games, enthusiastically cheering for the Super Bowl champion.

However, speculation surrounding a breakup contract emerged after Taylor missed Travis' recent games. But the truth is more mundane.

"Taylor was rehearsing for the next leg of her tour, plus there was some concern over security at stadiums," the source explains. "It was by no means a reflection of where they are with their romance, which is still totally rock solid."

Taylor made up for lost time on October 7, attending the Chiefs' win in Kansas City and celebrating with Travis at the afterparty.

"Taylor and Travis are the real deal," the insider assures. "Everyone in their world knows that."

The couple's commitment to each other is clear, and they're ignoring the noise.