Kylie Jenner reveals sister Khloe Kardashian's key beauty advice

Kylie Jenner credits sister Khloe Kardashian for key beauty advice

Kylie Jenner recently revealed her beauty secret and credited Khloe Kardashian for teaching her the importance of sun protection.

Recently, the 27-year-old socialite revealed her personal skin care tips to ELLE magazine and thanked her elder sister for passing out the beauty tips to her.

Furthermore, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, “Khloé Kardashian is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands."

"I’m religious about applying it, and I never leave the house without putting it on my face,” Kylie remarked.

Speaking of her personal skincare routine she disclosed that she has been preferring a more natural look and now tried to wear minimal makeup.

The mother-of-two explained, “I've recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through!”

On the other hand, Khloe sparked speculations about undergoing cosmetic surgeries recently.

A few days ago, taking to Snapchat, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star updated fans about getting facial fillers to help fix an indent left on her face after the tumour removal surgery performed on her cheek.

Additionally, the makeup mogul wrote, "As a result of the surgery, and the tumour my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face."

"I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled," Khloe added.