Reason behind Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman awkward encounter unveiled

Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman quash feud speculations after fashion show drama

There is no ill will between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman amid growing speculations about their feud.



An insider has recently disclosed to Life & Style magazine that the two stars have not been involved in any dispute instead they both love each other.

The source said, "There is nothing to this. They are close friends."

"Salma and Nicole truly love each other,' the tipster remarked.

For the unversed, On September 30, a few videos of both actresses went viral in which the Babygirl actress is seen pushing the Frida star’s hand away while posing for the cameras during the Balenciaga fashion show.

During the photo session both the stars allegedly shared an awkward moment when Salma attempted to stop Nicole from facing the camera while she raised a finger at Salma and turned towards singer Katty Perry.

Amid the ongoing drama, body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton revealed to In Touch Weekly that the encounter was seemingly over an etiquette issue.

Speaking of their situation, the expert further decoded the tense moment that happened due to an ‘assertion of power’ and ‘battles of egos’ between the two stars.

He added, "You can see Nicole makes a gesture with her finger, raises her finger and shakes her hand, as if to say, I’m not having this."

"You then see Salma hold her hand, almost like a gesture a police officer might make, to direct someone," Darren added.

However, it is still unclear what Nicole and Salma exactly said to each other in the viral clips.