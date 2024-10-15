Diddy faces new charges from 'teenage victim'

New details unleashed about Diddy's sex trafficking trial

Diddy, who is currently arrested at New York Detention centre, was named in yet another lawsuit on Monday, October 14th, for sexually assaulting a minor boy at one of his infamous parties.



The disgraced music mogul was notorious for his start-studded “white parties” and the victim who called himself “John Doe,” fell prey to the rapper at one of these events.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital, Diddy told the alleged victim who was then 16 years old that he had "the look" and the Bad Boy Records founder could transform anybody "into a star."

The lawsuit stated, "Mr. Combs’ legendary white parties in the Hamptons were well known by many, including John Doe. The kind where countless celebrities would attend, in 1998—when John Doe was only 16 years old—he was recruited out of New York City, and indeed while residing in New York City received an invitation to one of Combs’ parties through a mutual connection."

It went on to detail how Doe thought this party could be his breakthrough in the industry, "When he received the invitation, he felt like he finally had the opportunity to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the industry. He thought it could be his chance to break into the music industry.”

Doe claimed his "pleasant conversation" with Diddy took an "unexpected turn for the worst" when the accused rapper allegedly told the minor that he "needed to drop..."

"Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to to do so”, explaining “it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself. ‘Don't you want to break into the business?'"

Elaborating the harrowing details of his encounter, the victim claimed, he "immediately felt uncomfortable, froze and did not know what to do."

"John Doe eventually recognized Combs sexually assaulted him by and through his power and influence over John Doe because he knew John Doe wanted to become a star," the lawsuit claimed.

The attorney Tony Buzbee represented the victim and a number of additional plaintiffs who filed suits against Diddy on Monday.

The Last Night rapper's trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, next year.